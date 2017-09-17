AC Milan v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan host Udinese looking to put their capital meltdown last weekend definitively behind them.

The Rossoneri were thrashed 4-1 by Lazio in the last round but did bounce back midweek winning 5-1 at Austria Vienna in the Europa League.

Like in Austria, Montella has opted for a three man back-line with Kalinic leading the attack versus Udinese. Andre Silva – the hat-trick hero in midweek – starts from the bench.

Udinese, who are carrying positive momentum after a slender victory over Genoa in the last round, put their goal hopes in one time AC Milan man Maxi Lopez.