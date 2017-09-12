Allegri: Barcelona have players that can change the game

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his players should have done more with their chances, as they fell 3-0 to a Barcelona side that made the most of their opportunities.

Lionel Messi scored a brace and Ivan Rakitic netted the other as the Blaugrana got their Champions League campaign off to perfect start, much to the chagrin of the Bianconeri.

Allegri believes his players started the contest with the right attitude, but that their inability to open the scoring ultimately proved led to their downfall.

“The players did well in the first half,” he told Premium Sport. “However they must make the most of their chances, and we had several.

“Barcelona have players that can change the match when you make a mistake, and in the second half we didn’t have the energy needed to remain in the contest.

“When they are given space they are devastating and that is where we made our mistakes.”

Allegri wasn’t pleased with how his team defended, singling out how they failed to deal with Barcelona on the counter.

“We conceded three goals on three counters,” he added. “And in the second half we made a lot of mistakes.

“Last time things went well for us, but this is another Champions League campaign.

“We are at the beginning of the season. It was an important match, but now we’ll look to our next contest in the Serie A and then there is Olympiakos, where we will try to earn points at home.”

Next up for Juventus is an away match against Sassuolo on Sunday.