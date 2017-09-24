Allegri buoyed by Juventus’ derby day triumph

Massimiliano Allegri was in good spirits after Juventus thrashed Torino on Saturday night and laid down the gauntlet in the race for the title.

The Bianconeri are setting their sights on a seventh straight Scudetto and took a step towards that goal by sweeping aside their city rivals 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

“We are starting to get into our groove.” the coach began. “This was not an easy game. Torino have a lot of skillful players. We played really well and afforded them just a few efforts from set-plays towards the end of the first half. It was an excellent display.”

Allegri acknowledged Toro being sent down to ten-men after Daniele Baselli was given his marching orders midway through the first half, helped matters.

“Torino came up against a Juve side that were in fine form this evening,” Allegri went on. “We would have made it hard tonight for anyone. We deserved this win. We were aggressive right from the off – even though the sending-off made life easier for us.”

The coach also clarified his decision not to start Gonzalo Higuain who has only scored twice this season in Serie A.

“It was a technical choice as there are lots of matches to be played this season,” Allegri stated. “Higuain simply has to work hard in training and in matches.

“He has not scored recently, but he has to stay calm and composed. He will get back to scoring and doing his job again. He was decisive last season and will be the same again this year.”

Allegri closed with a word on Juve’s hopes at home and abroad with their next match being Olimpiacos in the Champions League.

“This is going to be a tough season,” he said. “Napoli are playing well and are up for the challenge. To beat them and win the Scudetto again, we will need performances like tonight.

“Our qualification hopes in Europe pass through the matches with Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon. Against Barcelona we played well for a large chunk of the game. But they are in frightening form.”

Opposite number Sinisa Mihajlovic meanwhile was eager to quickly put the derby day disappointment behind him.

“We were unable to carry out our game plan tonight and play the way we had prepared for the match,” the Serb stated. “Juventus were the better team and deserved the win. But at 0-0 we had a couple of chances through Ljajic and then Falque. But after the sending off it was over.

“We’re disappointed and I apologise to the fans. This defeat is hard to take. We have to put it behind us quickly and focus on the next game versus Hellas Verona. We have made a good start to the season and cannot lose confidence.’