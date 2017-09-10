Allegri: Dybala will become one of the best in the world

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hang up their boots, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that Paulo Dybala will be one of the best players in the world.

The Argentine has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals in just three matches, and was linked with a summer move to Barcelona following Neymar’s Camp Nou exit to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“He [Dybala] is always improving a great deal and when Messi and Ronaldo retire he can become one of the greats along with Neymar,” Allegri said after Juventus beat Chievo 3-0.

“His future is with Juventus, and I am very happy about that.”

Despite dominating Serie A for the last six seasons, the Bianconeri have faced criticism of their style of play, which Allegri laughed off.

“At times it makes me smile when people say we do or don’t play good football,” he added.

“What does that even mean? Some games you win playing well, others you win playing less well.”

From their opening three games this season, Juve sit top of the Serie A table with nine points from nine available.