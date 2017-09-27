Allegri: Higuain will never be a problem for Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes there is no controversy surrounding Gonzalo Higuain ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Olympiacos.

The Argentine has struggled so far this campaign, netting just two goals in eight matches.

Higuain was even dropped from the starting XI for Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Torino, but Allegri doesn’t think there is any cause for concern if he is left out on Wednesday as well.

“I will decide whether Gonzalo plays during the morning walkthrough,” Allegri told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“It wouldn’t be a problem if he doesn’t feature. It would be a problem if he didn’t play for Juventus.

“I haven’t decided which of the four forwards won’t play, but there comes a moment where one or the other won’t play. I don’t see a Higuain problem.

“He is a starter for Juve. I kept him out against Torino and he did well when he came on. He must remain calm and do what he is capable of doing.”

As for Wednesday’s opponents Olympiacos, Allegri knows only one result is acceptable after defeat to Barcelona a fortnight ago.

“This isn’t a match we can underestimate,” he stated. “We can’t afford to do that.

“It will be a tough match against an opponent that will play until the final minute.

“We can afford only one result after the defeat against Barcelona, otherwise our chances of qualifying would become complicated.”

Juventus fell 3-0 to Barcelona on matchday 1 of the Champions League, while Olympiacos suffered a 3-2 defeat against Sporting CP.