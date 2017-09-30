Allegri warns Juventus forward not to be complacent

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed Gonzalo Higuain will start against Atalanta on Sunday, though he did warn the Argentine not to rest on his laurels.

The 29-year-old came off the bench to net the eventual winner against Olympiacos on Wednesday, somewhat quelling recent criticism of his form and physique.

Allegri praised Higuain for the attitude he showed when called upon, though he expects the striker to display that same attitude for the rest of the season.

“He will play tomorrow,” Allegri confirmed to reporters at his pre-match press conference on Saturday. “He came on with a different attitude on Wednesday, and he must maintain that until the end of the season.

“He remains an important player for us. Every year he has to prove himself, just like [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Claudio] Marchisio and [Stephan] Lichtsteiner who have been here since the first Scudetto.

“They are an example, so Gonzalo can’t just be satisfied with what he’s done, but rather fight with [Paulo] Dybala in order to improve.”

Atalanta will provide a stern test for the reigning champions on Sunday, and Allegri is hoping his side’s superior skill will help them to victory.

“They are a team that run and they are going through a good patch of form,” he added.

“It isn’t easy to go to Lyon and play like they did. We have to give our all and rely on our skills.”

Juventus currently sit atop the the Serie A standings with Napoli thanks to six wins from as many matches, while Atalanta have earned eight points from their six fixtures.