Andre Silva: I hope to play more for AC Milan

After AC Milan managed a late win over Rijeka, scorer of their first goal Andre Silva was content with his strike and hopes it grants him more chances to make the Rossoneri starting XI.

The Portuguese youngster bagged his sixth goal in the competition this season, including the qualification rounds, and has scored with his first four shots on target in the group phase of the Europa League.

“I’m feeling good,” Silva said, “and in Europe I am getting more opportunities and thanks to my teammates I am able to score.

“We relaxed a bit much and conceded a goal, which can happen in football. I hope to play more and do even better. I am confident about the future.”