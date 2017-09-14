Atalanta v Everton: Official Line-Ups

Alejandro Gomez will lead Atalanta out at the Mapei Stadium as the Bergamaschi make their European return on Thursday night against Premier League side Everton.

Having beaten Sassuolo – the Mapei’s usual occupants – to pick up their first win in Serie A at the weekend, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will be looking to carry their form across to the Europa League.

Andrea Petagna has kept his place in attack alongside Papu after his goal at the weekend, with Andreas Cornelius, who also scored, missing out.

Marten de Roon starts in midfield for La Dea after returning from a season in the Premier League last season at Middlesbrough.

For Everton, Wayne Rooney starts up front, while 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin also starts.