On their return to European competition, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has gone for a three-man defence against Austria Vienna.

Cristian Zapata and Alessio Romagnoli will partner Leonardo Bonucci at the back, with Ignazio Abate and Luca Antonelli playing as wing backs.

Upfront, Nikola Kalinic gets his first start since moving to the San Siro from Fiorentina, alongside Andre Silva.