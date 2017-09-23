Baselli apologises after being sent off at Juventus

After collecting two yellow cards in 14 minutes, Torino midfielder Daniele Baselli has Tweeted an apology to the club and fans.

Torino were beaten 4-0 by Juventus, with their cause made much worse given Baselli’s moment of madness midway through the first half.

“I had too much desire [to win] the derby, I kept everything in for this game,” he Tweeted. “I was wrong. I want to ask for forgiveness from my teammates, our fans, and the club.”