Benevento captain fails doping test

Fabio Lucioni risks a four-year ban from football after the Benevento captain tested positive for a banned substance.

The failed doping test dates back to September 10 according to ANSA, when the 29-year-old featured in the Stregoni’s 1-0 home defeat to Torino.

Clostebol – an anabolic steroid – was found in Lucioni’s system according to a statement released by the National Anti-Doping Organisation of Italy, and as a result the defender risks being banned for between one to four years.

Lucioni joined Benevento in 2014 from Reggina and helped the club win promotion to Serie A for the first time ever last campaign.

