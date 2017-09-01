Benevento complete deadline day hat-trick

Benevento have completed three deadline day loan signings: Luca Antei from Sassuolo, Cristiano Lombardi of Lazio and Newcastle United wing-back Achraf Lazaar.

Antei established himself as a dependable figure for the Neroverdi but has since fallen down the pecking order at Sassuolo, meaning the 25 year-old could move on loan to the newly-promoted Serie A side.

Lombardi looked to be a rising star for the Biancocelesti when he scored on his Serie A debut, but despite 18 appearances for the capital side the 22 year-old has been allowed to join Benevento.

Moroccan international Lazaar is perhaps the most surprising of the late additions at Benevento, returning to Italy having previously played for Palermo in a more advanced role as a left winger.

The additions mean Benevento end the transfer window with more than ten players in on loan from other clubs.