Benevento v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma look to build on their 3-0 thrashing of Hellas Verona when they visit another Serie A new boy in Benevento.

The Giallorossi are without the influential Radja Nainggolan, with Daniele De Rossi also left out. Maxime Gonalons makes his debut for the club, alongside Lorenzo Pellegrini and Kevin Strootman in the midfield three.

Benevento, meanwhile, are still smarting from a drubbing of their own, at the hands of Napoli.

Former Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi starts, and will renew acquaintances with Strootman after the pair clashed in the Derby della Capitale last term.