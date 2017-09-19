Bologna v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Luciano Spalletti will try to make it five Serie A victories in as many matches for Inter when his side take on Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Tuesday night.

Compared to Saturday’s starting XI against Crotone, the tactician has made two changes with Matias Vecino stepping in for Roberto Gagliardini in midfield, while Yuto Nagatomo is preferred over Dalbert at left-back.

Meanwhile former Inter forward Rodrigo Palacio starts the match on the bench as Roberto Donadoni has handed Simone Verdi, Bruno Petkovic and Federico Di Francesco the keys to the attack.