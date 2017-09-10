Bonucci: AC Milan need to learn lessons from Lazio loss

AC Milan’s ambitions should not change despite their humbling 4-1 defeat against Lazio on Sunday, according to captain Leonardo Bonucci.

The Rossoneri had enjoyed a good start to the season, but were played off the pitch against the Biancocelesti, and Bonucci says the defeat should act as a wake-up call for the players.

“It must not change our ambitions,” the Italy international said.

“But it has to serve as a lesson for us and we need to be a team throughout the game.

“We need to improve in our finer details, but this defeat should be a healthy slap for everyone.”

Victories over Crotone and Cagliari respectively got Vincenzo Montella’s side off to a strong start this season and having spent an astronomical sum on improving the squad this past summer, the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza side have high hopes for the 2017/18 campaign.

