Bonucci not happy with AC Milan start

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci admits his start with the Rossoneri hasn’t been the best, though he’s keen to turn that around starting on Thursday against Rijeka in the Europa League.

The Rossoneri have been slow out of the gates so far in Serie A, with the former Juventus man struggling to settle after a big summer move.

Bonucci knows he hasn’t been at his best, but he has vowed to improve as Milan look to put Sunday’s defeat against Sampdoria behind them when they take on Rijeka.

“As a leader I have to give more,” he told the assembled press on Wednesday. “I live off of my desire, but it’s normal that there are new players and we may slip up.

“Now we must battle, even against ourselves. I’ve committed several errors but I want to respond on the field.

“Being criticised should push us to improve.”

Milan have so far failed to settle on a three or four-man defence this season, but Bonucci believes he can play in either system.

“A lot of people have said that my best performances for Juve came in a three-man defence,” he stated. “However I played in a back four in Europe.

“I’ve played in both systems, so I’m at the coach’s disposal. [Vincenzo] Montella didn’t change to a back three because of me, but I have to improve both as a player and leader of this team.”

Milan kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 5-1 victory over Austria Wien a fortnight ago.