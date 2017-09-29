Brehme baffled by Bayern Munich’s sacking of Ancelotti

Former Inter and Bayern Munich star Andreas Brehme has thrown his support behind Carlo Ancelotti after his recent sacking from the Bavarian giants.

The Italian coach was let go on Thursday, just one day after a heavy 3-0 defeat to PSG.

Brehme believes that while Ancelotti’s sacking may have been approved by some Bayern players, he is adamant the wrong action was taken.

“They are all great stars and they always want to win,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Lately Carlo left out some important players, this is true, but he probably had his reasons.

“He has to send out the players that are most in form. [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery are 33 and 34, so they aren’t young guys.

“The decision was taken by [Uli] Hoeness and [Hasan] Salahamidzic but I’m totally on Carlo’s side.

“He’s a great coach that they never should have sacked.”

Ancelotti won the Bundesliga last season but failed to begin home the Champions League, but Brehme believes European success was never going to happen.

“Overall things weren’t great, but over the past few years Bayern have never been the best team in Europe,” he continued.

“They did what they had to in the league, but they wanted the Champions League.

“I never thought they could win it, even before his arrival. Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs remain superior.”

Bayern currently sit third in the Bundesliga with 13 points from six matches, three back of leaders Borussia Dortmund.