Callejon: Too soon for title talk at Napoli

Napoli fired their way to the top of Serie A against Lazio on Wednesday night in the capital, but goalscorer Jose Callejon was quick to remind supporters that there is a long way to go before they can think of the title.

After falling behind to a Stefan De Vrij goal, it was the Spaniard that shot the Partenopei into the lead, before Dries Mertens and Jorginho ensured a resounding victory for Maurizio Sarri’s men.

“It was a tough match, as they have really good players,” Callejon told Premium Sport.

“In the first-half we suffered, but in the second period we did well and I think we deserved [victory].”

Despite scoring the crucial goal at the Stadio Olimpico, teammate Mertens scored the most memorable goal of the night, with an exquisite chip, and Callejon reiterated his importance to a Scudetto challenge.

“Mertens is great.” Stated the 30-year-old. “He has to continue to score and we have to continue playing this way.

“We want to remain in the lead and there is a lot still to do, but we are on the right track. Each match we are doing better at avoiding the mistakes that cost us points.

“After five matches, though, it is too soon to say that it will be a two-way fight with Juventus [for the title].”

