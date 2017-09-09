Chievo no match for rampant Juventus

Juventus made it three wins from three in Serie A this season, as Miralem Pjanic orchestrated a 3-0 win over Chievo.

The Bosnian was instrumental in the Bianconeri’s two goals, as his freekick was diverted into the net by Chievo’s Peparim Hetemaj, then he played an exquisite through ball for Gonzalo Higuain’s second.

Individual brilliance from Paulo Dybala, and his fifth goal of the season, wrapped up with win right at the death.

Coming off the international break, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri made several changes to his side with Blaise Matuidi and Stefano Sturaro join gin Pjanic in midfield, while Kwadwo Asamoah and Mehdi Benatia deputised for Alex Sandro and Giorgio Chellini, respectively. Douglas Costa also made his first start for the Bianconeri.

Chievo made a nervous start to the match, giving away possession easily and allowing Juventus plenty of the ball around their penalty area.

This pressure was taken advantage of by the home team as Pjanic fired in a freekick which Hetemaj headed past a stranded Stefano Sorrentino 17 minutes in.

Not perturbed by the own goal, Chievo fashioned a couple of good opportunities of their own. First Manuel Pucciarelli scuffed a shot from inside the penalty area wide, then Ivan Radovanovic forced a good save from Wojciech Szczesny with a long range drive.

Pjanic almost doubled the lead with a powerful curling effort, but Sorrentino’s fingertips pushed the ball just over the crossbar.

Despite being behind the better chances came the way of the Flying Donkeys and with Lucas Castro in on goal, the midfielder went to pull the trigger but fluffed his lines and completely missed the ball.

And as the opening period drew to a close both Douglas Costa and Valter Birsa fired shots high and wide.

After the break, Chievo were very much in control and had Juve pinned on the edge of their penalty area, but were unable to create any opportunities of note.

Juventus ultimately made them pay for the lack of creativity as Pjanic went up the other end fed in Higuain, who smashed into the top corner from close range, leaving Sorrentino with no chance.

Substitute Paulo Dybala’s low drive was inches wide, while Birsa curled a freekick just left of

Szczesny’s upright.

Then in the final 10 minutes, Dybala took the ball off Federico Bernardeschi and dribbled past two Chievo defenders before finishing low past Sorrentino.

MATCH FACTS