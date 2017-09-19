Ciro Immobile is proving himself to be among Europe’s goalscoring elite

When Lazio’s Ciro Immobile found himself bearing down on the Genoa goal in the final minutes of their Sunday night encounter, there was an sense of inevitability that the Italian would become Lazio’s match-winner for a second consecutive week.

The 27-year-old’s brace in the port city added to a hat-trick during the Biancocelesti’s dismantling of AC Milan the previous weekend and the striker is already close to a third of the way to reaching the tally of 26 goals netted last season.

Immobile’s 23 Serie A strikes in 2016-17 not only helped fire the capital club back into European competition, but also reminded everyone on the peninsula that he had been Capocannoniere just a few years earlier.

However, despite previously topping the goalscoring charts, the ex-Torino striker played second-fiddle to Mario Balotelli during Italy’s 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil and appears to suffer something of an image problem in his homeland.

After the finals there only appeared tentative interest from Serie A’s leading clubs for his signature and Immobile found himself heading to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund to test himself in the Champions League.

The move to Germany, though, was largely a disaster for the former Juventus youth player – scoring just 10 times in all competitions – and an equally disappointing loan spell with Sevilla added to the perception that he is not amongst Europe’s elite strikers.

Some certainly would have questioned Lazio’s decision to have Immobile spearhead their attack, but the man who scored Italy’s crucial goal as they beat Israel in their recent World Cup qualifier has been unstoppable in front of goal since arriving in Rome.

Instead, though, it is current Azzurri strike partner Andrea Belotti who has the attention of Europe’s media. At 23-years old the Toro captain’s talents can only improve, but Immobile is hardly at the tail end of his career with just four years separating the pair.

Their goalscoring stats over the last 18 months are virtually the same – both averaging a goal every 1.4 games – and are up there with some of the more popular striking heroes in Serie A – Edin Dzeko, Mauro Icardi, Dries Mertens and Gonzalo Higuain.

On Wednesday night Lazio welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico, yet, with the Partenopei flying high at the top of table, and playing arguably the best football in Italy, all eyes will be on Capocannoniere rival Mertens – who has operated as a central striker for barely a year.

With his direct running and expert finishing, the Italian could well outshine his Belgian counterpart and fire Lazio past Maurizio Sarri’s side, and maybe even to the top of Serie A.

Should that be the case in Rome more of Europe could sit up and take notice of one of the finest finishers in European football, but, for Biancocelesti fans at least, hopefully not too much notice.