Cutrone rescues AC Milan from late Rijeka collapse

A last minute Patrick Cutrone goal rescued AC Milan from an embarrassing result against Rijeka who came back from two goals down, but eventually lost 3-2 at the San Siro on Thursday evening.

Andre Silva opened the scoring after 14 minutes with an excellent solo goal, then Mateo Musacchio doubled the lead early in the second half.

However, with Milan in complete control, Maxwell Acosty reduced the deficit with seven minutes remaining before a Josip Elez penalty levelled the score on 90 minutes.

Then with two minutes left Cutrone emerged as the hero, hooking in a brilliant Fabio Borini through ball, just as all hope looked lost.

It was the away side who started the better, Eber getting in behind the Milan defence, to strike across goal.

That chance was quickly forgotten as Andre Silva ran the length of the park, before cutting in from the left and unleashing a brilliant strike into the far corner. His sixth goal in the competition this season, including the qualifying round.

A rather uneventful first half saw Puljic go close with a header, then Borini smash wide.

After the break Milan doubled their lead. A Cutrone header in the direction of Leonardo Bonucci, who backheeled – not that he knew much about it – to into the feet of Musacchio, who made no mistake from close range.

From there, Milan were in complete control and while not able to create too many opportunities of their own, were rarely put in any real trouble at the back.

Play was halted temporarily as Rijeka fans launched flares onto the pitch.

Just as it looked like Milan were heading to an easy three points, Acosty nicked the ball from a dithering Bonucci on the halfway line, then dinked the ball past the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The comeback was complete in the 90th minute as Alessio Romagnoli tripped Crnic and the referee pointed to the spot. Elez stepped up and just banged to get the ball past Donnarumma.

But as the knives for Montella were being sharpened, youngster Cutrone latched onto Borini’s ball over the top, and while stretching poked the ball away from Simon Sluga, and sent the San Siro fans into rapture.