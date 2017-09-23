Di Francesco: I expected more goals from Roma

Although Roma claimed a 3-1 victory over Udinese on Saturday, coach Eusebio Di Francesco revealed he’s never satisfied as he expected more goals from his team.

The Lupi netted all their goals in the opening 45 minutes, and while the tactician was happy with the end result, he was hoping to see a much bigger margin of victory.

“I’m never satisfied,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia. “I expected more goals considering how many chances we created.

“It’s a shame we conceded at the end. We struggled at the start of the season, but we are now absorbing my concepts better.

“We must continue to win in order to rid us of the doubts that surround us. We must improve, as conceding while up 3-0 is something a great club can’t allow.”

Alessandro Florenzi impressed once again in his second start since his long injury layoff, and Di Francesco made it clear there is more to come from the Rome native.

“He has a lot of talent,” the coach stated when asked if Florenzi could play at full-back for Italy. “He reads the situation well and can play in several positions.

“He must improve in one-on-one situations in defence but it must be said he isn’t in top shape, he is only at 65-70 percent.”

Roma’s next match is next Sunday against AC Milan at the San Siro.