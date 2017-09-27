Di Francesco: Roma can improve on Qarabag performance

After Roma picked up their first Champions League win of the season, Eusebio Di Francesco acknowledged that his side can and will perform better.

First half goals from Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko ensured that Qarabag’s first ever home group stage game in the Champions League would end in disappointment.

However, the Giallorossi were a little lethargic throughout and had some scary moments throughout the second half, with Di Francesco admitting a need to get better, while also voicing his pleasure at picking up an important win.

“When you win a game there’s no regret but we obviously could have managed the game better after getting the two goals,” he told Mediaset Premium. “I think that throughout the game we could have done better but we will improve.

“These are three very important points in a place that isn’t easy to come to and they caused problems for us, particularly with the chance in the last minute. If Qarabag are in this group, it is because they have quality but we did make life difficult for ourselves.”

However, the trip did come at a price with forward Gregoire Defrel picking up a knock, although the ex-Sassuolo boss is hopeful that his injury isn’t serious.

“We didn’t have too many attacking options tonight so I used Gregoire even though he was a little hurt,” he continued. “Unfortunately, with the travel and workload, these things can happen.

“It wasn’t a smooth game in that sense but I hope to recover him or somebody else for Sunday, otherwise I’ll have to risk playing somebody who also featured in this game.”