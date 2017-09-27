Di Francesco: Roma must respect Qarabag

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Lupi’s Champions League clash with Qarabag on Wednesday.

The Italian outfit enter the contest having secured a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on matchday 1, while the Azerbaijani side fell 6-0 to Chelsea.

Despite Qarabag’s heavy defeat, Di Francesco is adamant his players can’t approach the match thinking that victory is guaranteed.

“Certain things are taken for granted, but it won’t be an easy match,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“There must be respect for Qarabag and their history. We need points, and creating the right mentality can wait for further down the road.

“In any case the turnover makes sense and it will continue. I will implement it here and in Milan on Sunday.”

Edin Dzeko has started the Serie A season with six goals in as many matches, while Lazio’s Ciro Immobile has eight. Despite that, Di Francesco made it clear he is more than happy to have the Bosnian in his side.

“I prefer Edin,” he stated. “Ciro likes to move along the attacking line while the Bosnian works inside the penalty area.

“If you are in trouble you can send it to him in the air. He has great technique, while Immobile is better on the ground.

“However I’ll keep my player.”

Juventus are the other Serie A team in action on Wednesday, as they play host to Olympiacos.