Do AC Milan have what it takes to end Juventus’ imperious reign?

All eyes are on AC Milan this season in Italy. The Rossoneri’s wealthy new owners have ushered in an air of newfound promise at the San Siro, so much so that a 65,000-strong crowd was inspired to turn out for a midweek Europa League third-round qualifier against Craiova – the club even had to open the upper level of the stadium to accommodate the masses. Quickly demonstrating their spending power with a spree to the tune of €200million over the summer, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux have revamped and reinvigorated the team.

Big spenders

The outlay is €50million more than big-spending Manchester United’s total expenditure over the summer and massively outstrips what has been spent by Juventus. The Bianconeri may still be considered title favourites by many, but the fans over in Turin are still stinging after losing prized defender Leonardo Bonucci to Milan.

A prime example of what they call a ‘top player’ in Italy, the 30-year-old is arguably one of the best defenders in the world and brings a rare attacking threat from the back with his exceptional distribution.

His partnership with the similarly elegant Alessio Romagnoli must seem mouthwatering for the Rossoneri faithful: if the pair gel, it could be one of the great defensive pairings in the club’s history. Bonucci may be relatively untried outside of a backline containing Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, by whom he was also flanked in the Nazionale, but you can’t argue with six consecutive league titles. He lends experience and Serie A know-how to the team, as does Lucas Biglia, another old hand poached from a domestic competitor.

Firepower up front is where Vincenzo Montella’s side were arguably most lacking last season, but reinforcements have arrived in the shape of André Silva. The Portuguese striker is only 21 years old, but he racked up 20 goals last season for Porto. A new focal point in attack represents a big step forward and perhaps contributes to the team being 6/1 to win the league this season with Betway. Whether the youngster can find his shooting boots in Serie A is something nobody can quite predict, but he’s certainly a talent.

Perhaps most important in terms of a statement of intent is retaining Gigi Donnarumma. A cloud of gloom would undoubtedly have descended had the club lost its most promising asset for the future. But the effect of the heir apparent to Gigi Buffon is as much physical as it is psychological. Donnarumma ended last season level on 12 clean sheets with Buffon himself, and was only topped by Wojciech Szczesny’s 14.

There are some uncertainties. Does André Silva really have the credentials to lead a title charge? Can so many new signings form a tightly-knit team in enough time? And can anybody really stop Juventus?

The opposition

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have gone six seasons without relinquishing their tight grip on the Scudetto, and while Bonucci and Dani Alves’ departures do leave something of a hole, the club’s management have once again made sensible steps. Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeshi add fresh attacking options, but awarding the famous no.10 shirt to Paulo Dybala is perhaps the shrewdest move of all. With the added impetus of the legendary shirt, worn by Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero before him, he could become even more of a threat. His brace against Barcelona in the Champions League showed that he can handle the pressure, and with this new sense of responsibility, he looks only set to flourish even more. Currently sitting at the top of the table with 6 points from two games with a goal difference of five, Juventus look to be starting their season in spectacular form.

Juve seemed to lack inspiration in their Supercoppa defeat to Lazio, though, and perhaps their era is slowly grinding to a halt as Milan wait in the wings. With big new players come big new expectations, and Rossoneri boss Montella now has added weight on his shoulders. Milan haven’t finished higher than sixth in the last four years, it is worth remembering. But then Juve finished seventh the season before their triumphant return to Scudetto glory.