Domenichini: Inter had the right spirit, but could have done better

Inter’s assistant coach Marco Domenichini praised the team’s spirit, as the Nerazzurri beat SPAL 2-0 courtesy of Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic and made it three victories in three games.

Coach Luciano Spalletti decided not to talk in the press conference, after losing his voice during the game.

“Dalbert had his debut and made a positive start, [Marcelo] Brozovic also had a good impact today,” Domenichini told reporters.

“The work in the past two months has been good and it helps to win games. Today we liked the attitude [of the players]. The positive spirit.

“Against SPAL we didn’t like the moments when the team wasn’t at their best. We have a group of players that work with intelligence. It’s important to take our chances.”

He also thanked the fans for the support, after a crowd of 50,000 plus turned up for the lunchtime kick off, and praised Icardi’s workrate.

“TI want to thank the fans for today, it means a lot,”Domenichini went on. “Playing against teams that focus on defending means there is less space, which is why we could have done better in possession. Icardi worked hard even though he didn’t have many chances.”

SPAL coach Leonardo Semplici complimented his team and was satisfied despite the negative result.

“Inter are one of the favourites for the Scudetto,” Semplici said. “We did well, I’m happy with my players. It wasn’t easy. We should have been braver, and used our qualities in a better way. But I’m happy. If we do this every week we can fight to avoid relegation.

“Today we could have done better in specific moments. Let’s not forget how good Inter are… they have world class players. This season Inter have great qualities. The midfielders rotate very well, plus Perisic and Antonio Candreva can always be dangerous.”