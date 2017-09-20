Dominant Dzeko guides Roma past Benevento

An Edin Dzeko brace and two own goals saw Roma secure an easy 4-0 win away to bottom club Benevento on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tucked home from close range in the first half, before curling in expertly after the break to lead the Lupi to a second away victory of the season.

Benevento, who remain rooted to the foot of the table without a point to their name, didn’t help their cause by conceding two own goals. Despite creating some decent chances, the hosts never looked like providing a shock against their more illustrious opponents.

Roma began on the front foot and wasted little time knocking on Benevento’s door. An accurate Bruno Peres cross found Dzeko lurking in the box, but the Bosnian’s powerful header was straight at Vid Belec.

Benevento had the chance to stun their visitors and break the deadlock early on however. A quick counterattack saw Massimo Coda release Danilo Cataldi in acres of space, but the former Lazio man blazed wide.

The early pressure finally told midway through the first half. Aleksandar Kolarov’s powerful run down the left saw him smartly cut the ball across the face of the goal to the back post, where the unmarked Dzeko tapped in with ease.

Indeed, Roma’s fullbacks were finding plenty of joy on the wings, as they made the most of Benevento’s narrow approach to burst forward and break into the box.

The Lupi were camped in Benevento’s final third, but risked conceding an equaliser against the run of play. Cengiz Under lost possession in midfield, allowing for a mazey Coda dribble and shot that whistled just past the post.

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, Roma got the second goal their attacking intent deserved. Another powerful burst by Bruno Peres was followed up with a dangerous low cross. With Dzeko lining up to tap home, a sliding Fabio Lucioni could do nothing but turn into his own net.

Roma began the second period in a similarly attacking fashion, and had soon extended their lead. Diego Perotti snatched the ball off Lucioni from a Benevento goal kick and quickly found Dzeko. Last season’s capocannoniere showed his lethal touch with a smart turn, before expertly curling into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! #Dzeko scores a beautiful curler for his 2nd of the day. 0-3 #BeneventoRomapic.twitter.com/3jE3TRn6qd — Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) September 20, 2017

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men refused to rest on their laurels and continued the assault on Belec’s goal. Lorenzo Pellegrini, in search of his first goal for his hometown club, forced a good save with a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Benevento were not finished though, and almost reduced the deficit midway through the second half. A superb pass by substitute Vittorio Paragini split the defence open and put Coda clean through. Juan Jesus recovered superbly to jostle the forward, who subsequently fired over the bar.

Moments later Coda was in again, courtesy of a fine ball over the top by Raman Chibsah. The former Parma forward could only muster a shot straight at Alisson from the edge of the box however.

The game was put beyond all doubt with a second own goal of the evening. Kolarov’s powerful low cross into a crowded penalty area was turned behind by the outstretched leg of Lorenzo Venuti, with Dzeko patiently waiting to turn in for his hattrick.