Dugarry: Verratti has become big-headed

Former French international striker Christophe Dugarry isn’t convinced that Marco Verratti is a world-class player.

The PSG midfielder has come under fire for his recent performances at club and international level, with many questioning whether he will ever take that next step.

Dugarry left no doubt as to his thoughts after stating that Verratti has lost his way due to buying into his own hype.

“I think that Verratti isn’t a world-class player, but just a good player that was clever enough to get a new contract,” he told RMC Sport.

“He was supposed to become a leader after the departure of [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic but he has lost his way and become big-headed, even saying that he can go to Barcelona and do whatever he wants.

“I have serious doubts about him, even though I hope he proves me wrong.

“He is going about his business the wrong way, he can’t ask for a new contract every six months.”

Verratti has netted six goals in 208 appearances for PSG since joining in 2012.