Dybala inspires Juventus with brilliant hat-trick

A masterclass from Paulo Dybala gave Juventus all three points in Reggio Emilia, as they defeated Sassuolo 3-1, with the Argentinian bagging a hat-trick, his second of the season.

Not only did he get three, but Dybala also scored his 50th goal for the Bianconeri in his 100th appearance, and is the first player to score in each of the first four Serie A matchdays since Luca Toni in 2005/06, as Juve moved joint top of the Serie A standings alongside Inter.

Sassuolo did get, what ended up being a consolation from Matteo Politano moments after Dybala’s second.

Juventus started well with Miralem Pjanic testing Andrea Consigli early on, before a combination of the goalkeeper and Francesco Acerbi denied first Gonzalo Higuain then Mario Mandzukic.

An amazing strike from Dybala from the edge of the penalty area gave Juve the lead 16 minutes in, as he curled the ball away from Consigli and into the far corner.

Dybala's strike , what a goal !! #SassuoloJuve pic.twitter.com/9YhXtyQ4bL — juventus fan account (@__Hardeykhunley) 17 September 2017

Dybala got his second immediate after the break, poking past Consigli, rather unexpectedly, from just inside the 18-yard box.

5??1?? Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus Dybala pokes it home, Ronaldinho-esque ????????pic.twitter.com/pOGIqYOvFq — Analyse Football (@AnalyseFootball) 17 September 2017

Sassuolo pulled one back just seconds later, a long ball to Claud Adjapong was saved by Buffon, then after a scramble on the goalline, Politano stuck the ball into the empty net.

5??5?? Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus Politano gives Sassuolo a chance ????????pic.twitter.com/ZCsRbpcFiH — Analyse Football (@AnalyseFootball) 17 September 2017

However, just after the hour mark Dybala was at it again, this time grabbing his hat-trick from a freekick, 20 yards out.