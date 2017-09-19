Eder: Inter must be prepared to fight

Inter forward Eder is prepared to battle all season long for a top spot after the Nerazzurri salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bologna on Tuesday.

A late Mauro Icardi penalty cancelled out Simone Verdi’s opener, though the Rossoblu likely feel hard done by after being the better side for much of the contest.

Eder came on and won the penalty that earned Inter a draw, and the Italian international was happy with a point given the long battle that awaits the Nerazzurri as they challenge for a Champions League spot this campaign.

“We knew that Bologna play well,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “They caused problems for Napoli as well.

“We are fighting for a Champions League spot, so we must win. When we can’t win, it’s better that we don’t lose.

“During the week we’ll look at where we made mistakes and try to improve. If we want to finish in the top three or four we have to fight.”

Bologna were not happy with the penalty decision after Ibrahima Mbaye took down Eder in the penalty area, but the striker was adamant the right call was made.

“I turned and he touched my back foot,” he added.

Inter take on Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.