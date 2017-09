Every Serie A Transfer Deal | Summer 2017

Your one stop shop for for every transfer completed involving the 20 Serie A teams.

Last Update:

In

Leonardo Bonucci, 31, Juventus, €42M, centre-back

André Silva, 21, Porto, €38M, striker

Hakan Calhanoglu, 23, Bayer Leverkusen, €22M, attacking midfielder

Franck Kessie, 20, Atalanta, two-year loan with €28M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Lucas Biglia, 31, Lazio, €17M, central midfielder

Nikola Kalinic, 29, Fiorentina, €5M season-long loan with €20M obligation to buy, striker

Andrea Conti, 23, Atalanta, €24M, right back

Ricardo Rodriguez, 24, Wolfsburg, €18M, left back

Mateo Musacchio, 26, Villareal, €18M, centre-back

Fabio Borini, 26, Sunderland, season-long loan with €6M obligation to buy, striker

Antonio Donnarumma, 27, Asteras Tripolis, €1.5M, goalkeeper

Mbaye Niang, 22, Watford, return from loan spell, left winger

José Mauri, 21, Empoli, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Gabriel, 24, Cagliari, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Hachim Mastour, 18, Zwolle, return from loan spell, attacking midfielder

Jherson Vergara, 23, Arsenal Tula, return from loan spell, centre-back

Out

Carlos Bacca, 30, Villareal, €2.5M season-long loan with €15.5M option to buy, striker

M’Baye Niang, 22, Torino, €2M season-long loan with €12M obligation to buy, striker

Gianluca Lapadula, 27, Genoa, €2M season-long loan with €11M obligation to buy, striker

Juraj Kucka, 30, Trabzonspor, €5M, central midfielder

Keisuke Honda, 31, Pachuca, free transfer, attacking midfielder

Gerard Deulofeu, 23, Everton, return from loan spell, left winger

Andrea Bertolacci, 26, Genoa, season-long loan, central midfielder

Diego Lopez, 35, Espanyol, permanent transfer, goalkeeper

Leonel Vangioni, 30, Monterrey, permanent deal, left back

Mario Pasalic, 22, Chelsea, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Andrea Poli, 27, Bologna, free transfer, central midfielder

Rodrigo Ely, 23, Alaves, €3M, centre-back

Luca Vido, 20, Atalanta, €1M, striker

Gian Filippo Felicioli, 19, Hellas Verona, two-year loan with option to buy, left back

Stefan Simic, 22, Crotone, season-long loan, centre-back

Giovanni Crociata, 19, Crotone, permanent deal, left winger

Matteo Pessina, 20, Atalanta, €1M, central midfielder

Lucas Ocampos, 22, Olympique Marseille, return from loan spell, left winger

Mati Fernandez, 31, Fiorentina, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Gianmarco Zigoni, 26, Venezia, season-long loan with obligation to buy, striker

In

Marten De Roon, 26, Middlesbrough, €13.5M, central midfielder

Josip Ilicic, 29, Fiorentina, €5.5M, attacking midfielder

Etrit Berisha, 28, Lazio, activated €5M option to buy, goalkeeper

Andreas Cornelius, 24, Copenhagen, €3.5M, striker

Timothy Castagne, 21, Genk, €4M, right back

José Luis Palomino, 27, €4M, centre-back

Riccardo Orsolini, 20, Juventus, two-year loan, right winger

Gianluca Mancini, 21, Perugia, return from loan spell, centre-back

Luca Vido, 20, Milan, €1M, striker

Matteo Pessina, 20, Milan, €1M, central midfielder

Robin Gosens, 22, Heracles, €900k, left back

Alessandro Bastoni, 18, Inter, two-year loan, centre-back

Joao Schmidt, 24, Sao Paulo, free transfer, central midfielder

Nicholas Haas, 21, Luzern, free transfer, central midfielder

Fabio Eguelfi, 22, Inter, €1.5M, left back

Doudou Mangni, 24, Olhanense, return from loan spell, striker

Out

Franck Kessie, 20, Milan, two-year loan with €28M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Andrea Conti, 23, Milan, €23M, right back

Marco D’Alessandro, 26, Benevento, season-long loan with €5M obligation to buy, right winger

Alberto Paloschi, 27, Spal, season-long loan with €4M obligation to buy, striker

Alessandro Bastoni, 18, Inter, €8M, centre-back

Ervin Zukanovic, 30, Roma, return from loan spell, centre-back

Mauricio Pinilla, 33, Genoa, activated obligation to buy, striker

Bryan Cabezas, 20, Panathinaikos, season-long loan, left winger

Berat Djimsiti, 24, Benevento, season-long loan, centre-back

Akos Kecskes, 21, Termalica, season-long loan, centre-back

Alberto Grassi, 22, Napoli, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Anthony Mounier, 29, Bologna, return from loan spell, left winger

Aleksandar Pesic, 25, Toulouse, return from loan spell, striker

Prince Gouano, 23, Amiens, free transfer, centre-back

Edoardo Ceria, 22, Den Bosch, free transfer, striker

Matteo Pessina, 20, Spezia, season-long loan, central midfielder

Fabio Eguelfi, 22, Cesena, season-long loan, left back

In

Danilo Cataldi, 22, Lazio, €2M season-long loan with €6M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Marco D’Alessandro, 26, Atalanta, season-long loan with €5M obligation to buy, right winger

Achraf Lazaar, 25, Newcastle, season-long loan with €3.5M option to buy, left back

Samuel Armenteros, 27, Heracles, €2M, striker

Pietro Iemmello, 25, Sassuolo, season-long loan, striker

Gianluca Di Chiara, 23, Perugia, €3M, left back

Vid Belec, 27, Carpi, €1.7M, goalkeeper

Massimo Coda, 28, Salernitana, €2M, striker

Gaetano Letizia, 27, Carpi, €1.7M, right back

Andrea Costa, 31, Empoli, €1.5M, centre-back

Luca Antei, 25, Sassuolo, season-long loan, centre-back

Ledian Memushaj, 30, €200k season-long loan with €800k obligation to buy, central midfielder

Vittorio Parigini, 21, Torino, season-long loan with conditioned €800k obligation to buy, left winger

Cristiano Lombardi, 22, Lazio, season-long loan, right winger

Raman Chibsah, 24, Sassuolo, activated €850k option to buy, central midfielder

George Puscas, 21, Inter, season-long loan, striker

Lorenzo Venuti, 22, Fiorentina, season-long loan, right back

Berat Djimsiti, 24, Atalanta, season-long loan, centre-back

Andreaw Gravillon, 19, Inter, €1.5M, centre-back

Bright Gyamfi, 21, Inter, activated €280k option to buy, right back

Alberto Brignoli, 25, Juventus, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Out

Fabio Ceravolo, 30, Parma, season-long loan with €3M option to buy, striker

Alessio Cragno, 22, Cagliari, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Filippo Falco, 25, Bologna, return from loan spell, attacking midfielder

Mirko Eramo, 28, Virtus Entella, permanent deal, central midfielder

Karamoko Cissé, 28, Bari, permanent deal, centre-back

Marko Pajac, 24, Cagliari, return from loan spell, attacking midfielder

Walter Lopez, 31, Spezia, permanent deal, centre-back

Michele Camporese, 25, Foggia, season-long loan with obligation to buy, centre-back

Emanuele Padella, 28, Ascoli, free transfer, centre-back

Daniele Buzzegoli, 34, Ascoli, free transfer, central midfielder

Enrico Pezzi, 27, Cittadella, free transfer, left back

Nikola Jakimovski, 27, free transfer, left winger

Ricardo Bagadur, 21, Fiorentina, return from loan spell, centre-back

Fabrizio Alastra, 19, Palermo, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

In

Giancarlo Gonzalez, 29, Palermo, €2M, centre-back

Sebastien De Maio, 30, Anderlecht, €2M, centre-back

Rodrigo Palacio, 35, Inter, free transfer, striker

Andrea Poli, 27, Milan, free transfer, central midfielder

Cesar Falletti, 24, Luqueno, free transfer, attacking midfielder

Felipe Avenatti, 24, Luqueno, season-long loan, striker

Cheick Keita, 21, Birmingham, season-long loan, left back

Lorenzo Crisetig, 24, Crotone, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Filip Helander, 25, Hellas Verona, activated €2M obligation to buy, centre-back

Antonio Santurro, 25, Siracusa, free transfer, goalkeeper

Out

Daniele Gastaldello, 34, Brescia, permanent deal, centre-back

Federico Viviani, 25, Hellas Verona, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Marios Oikonomou, 24, Spal, season-long loan with conditioned €2.8M obligation to buy, centre-back

Franco Zuculini, 26, Hellas Verona, free transfer, central midfielder

Anthony Mounier, 29, Panathinaikos, permanent deal, left winger

Alex Ferrari, 23, Hellas Verona, season-long loan with conditioned obligation to buy, right back

Luca Rizzo, 25, Spal, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Filippo Falco, 25, Perugia, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Deian Boldor, 23, Montreal Impact, season-long loan, centre-back

Umar Sadiq, 20, Roma, return from loan spell, striker

Nicolò Cherubin, 30, Hellas Verona, activated obligation to buy, centre-back

Balint Vecsei, 23, Lugano, season-long loan, central midfielder

Uros Radakovic, 23, Sigma Olomuc, free transfer, centre-back

Gianmarco Gerevini, 24, Matelica, free transfer, central midfielder

In

Leonardo Pavoletti, 28, Napoli, season-long loan with €13M obligation to buy, striker

Gregory Van Der Wiel, 29, Fenerbahce, permanent deal, right back

Luca Cigarini, 31, Sampdoria, free transfer, central midfielder

Senna Miangue, 20, Inter, €3.5M, left back

Filippo Romagna, 20, Juventus, €7.6M, centre-back

Alessio Cragno, 22, Benevento, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Paolo Faragò, 24, Novara, activated €2.3M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Andrea Cossu, 37, Olbia, return from loan spell, attacking midfielder

Niccolò Giannetti, 26, Spezia, return from loan spell, striker

Out

Marco Borriello, 35, Spal, free transfer, striker

Nicola Murru, 22, Sampdoria, €7M, left back

Bruno Alves, 35, Rangers Glasgow, free transfer, centre-back

Mauricio Isla, 29, Fenerbahce, free transfer, right back

Davide Di Gennaro, 29, Lazio, free transfer, central midfielder

Duje Cop, 27, Standard Liege, €3M, striker

Bartosz Salamon, 26, Spal, season-long loan, centre-back

Victor Ibarbo, 27, Sagan Tosu, €500k, striker

Dario Del Fabro, 22, Juventus, €4.5M, centre-back

Kwang-Song Han, 18, Perugia, season-long loan, striker

Marko Pajac, 24, Perugia, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Panagiotis Tachtsidis, 26, Torino, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Gabriel, 24, Milan, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Marco Fossati, 24, Hellas Verona, activated €300k obligation to buy, central midfielder

Caio Rangel, 21, Estoril, permanent deal, right winger

In

Roberto Inglese, 25, Napoli, season-long loan, striker

Manuel Pucciarelli, 26, Empoli, season-long loan with €3.7M obligation to buy, striker

Nenad Tomovic, 30, Fiorentina, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

Gianluca Gaudino, 20, Bayern Munich, €500k, central midfielder

Mariusz Stepinski, 22, Nantes, season-long loan with option to buy, striker

Luca Garritano, 23, Cesena, €1M, left winger

Pawel Jarsozynski, 22, Cracovia, €400k, left back

Alejandro Rodriguez, 25, Cesena, €500k, striker

Michele Rigione, 26, Cesena, €200k, centre-back

Mattia Bani, 23, Pro Vercelli, return from loan spell, centre-back

Out

Roberto Inglese, 25, Napoli, €10M, striker

Nicolas Spolli, 34, Genoa, free transfer, centre-back

Mariano Izco, 34, Crotone, free transfer, central midfielder

Jonathan De Guzman, 29, Napoli, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Paul-José Mpoku, 25, Standard Liege, €1.8M, left winger

Alejandro Rodriguez, 25, Salernitana, season-long loan, striker

Sofian Kiyine, 19, Salernitana, season-long loan, central midfielder

Filippo Costa, 22, Spal, activated obligation to buy, left back

Ali Sowe, 23, Skenderbreu, season-long loan, left winger

Radoslav Kirilov, 25, Pirin, season-long loan, left winger

Daniel Lazarevic, 27, free transfer, right winger

Antonio Floro Flores, 34, Bari, season-long loan, striker

Michele Rigione, 26, Cesena, season-long loan, centre-back

Lamin Jallow, 21, Cesena, season-long loan, striker

Caleb Ekuban, 23, Leeds, permanent deal, striker

Tomasz Kupisz, 27, Cesena, €700k, right winger

Ivan Provedel, 23, Empoli, free transfer, goalkeeper

Serge Gakpe, 30, Genoa, return from loan spell, right winger

Damir Bartulovic, 21, NK Aluminij, season-long loan, striker

Fabio Daprelà, 26, Lugano, free transfer, left back

In

Ante Budimir, 25, Sampdoria, season-long loan with €2M obligation to buy, striker

Marcello Trotta, 24, Sassuolo, season-long loan, striker

Rolando Mandragora, 20, Juventus, season-long loan, central midfielder

Arlind Ajeti, 23, Torino, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

Mariano Izco, 34, Chievo Verona, free transfer, central midfielder

Daniel Pavlovic, 29, Sampdoria, permanent deal, left back

Oliver Kragl, 27, Frosinone, €400k, left winger

Leandro Cabrera, 26, Real Zaragoza, free transfer, centre-back

Marco Davide Faraoni, 25, Udinese, free transfer, right back

Stefan Simic, 22, Milan, season-long loan, centre-back

Marco Tumminello, 18, Roma, season-long loan, striker

Giovanni Crociata, 19, Milan, permanent deal, left winger

Aristoteles Romero, 21, Mineros, permanent deal, central midfielder

Out

Diego Falcinelli, 25, Sassuolo, return from loan spell, striker

Gianmarco Ferrari, 25, Sassuolo, return from loan spell, centre-back

Lorenzo Crisetig, 24, Bologna, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Leonardo Capezzi, 22, Sampdoria, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Maxwell Acosty, 25, Rijeka, season-long loan with obligation to buy, right winger

Claiton Dos Santos, 32, Cremonese, free transfer, centre-back

Aleandro Rosi, 30, Genoa, return from loan spell, right back

Djamel Mesbah, 32, Lausanne-Sport, free transfer, left back

Andrej Kotnik, 21, Gorica, return from loan spell, attacking midfielder

In

Giovanni Simeone, 22, Genoa, €15M, striker

German Pezzella, 26, Real Betis, €500k season-long loan with €10M option to buy, centre-back

Marco Benassi, 22, Torino, €10M, central midfielder

Vitor Hugo, 26, Palmeiras, €8M, centre-back

Jordan Veretout, 24, Aston Villa, €7M, central midfielder

Valentin Eysseric, 25, Nice, €3.5M, attacking midfielder

Cyril Thereau, 34, Udinese, €2M, striker

Gil Dias, 20, Monaco, season-long loan with €20M option to buy, left winger

Nikola Milenkovic, 19, Partizan, €5.1M, centre-back

Bruno Gaspar, 24, Vitoria Guimaraes, €3.5M, right back

Cristiano Biraghi, 24, Pescara, €500k season-long loan with €2M conditioned obligation to buy, left back

Vincent Laurini, 28, Empoli, €400k season-long loan with €1.6M obligation to buy, right back

Simone Lo Faso, 19, Palermo, €300k season-long loan with €2.7M option to buy, striker

Rafik Zekhnini, 19, Odds, €1,5M, left winger

Carlos Sanchez, 31, Aston Villa, activated €3M option to buy, central midfielder

Mati Fernandez, 31, Milan, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Maximiliano Olivera, 25, Penarola, activated €2.5M obligation to buy, left back

Sebastiano Cristoforo, 23, Sevilla, activated €3.5M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Steve Beleck, 24, Umraniyespor, return from loan spell, striker

Out

Federico Bernardeschi, 23, Juventus, €40M, right winger

Nikola Kalinic, 29, Milan, €5M season-long loan with €20M obligation to buy, striker

Matias Vecino, 25, Inter, activated €24M buy-out clause, central midfielder

Borja Valero, 32, Inter, €5.5M, central midfielder

Gonzalo Rodriguez, 33, San Lorenzo, free transfer, centre-back

Josip Ilicic, 29, Atalanta, €5.5M, attacking midfielder

Nenad Tomovic, 30, Chievo Verona, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

Ciprian Tatarusanu, 31, Nantes, €2.5M, goalkeeper

Cristian Tello, 25, Barcelona, return from loan spell, right winger

Giuseppe Rossi, 30, free transfer, striker

Ante Rebic, 23, Eintracht Frankfurt, season-long loan with option to buy, left winger

Hrvoje Milic, 28, Olympiacos, €1.8M, left back

Lorenzo Venuti, 22, Benevento, season-long loan, right back

Sebastien De Maio, 30, Anderlecht, return from loan spell, centre-back

Carlos Salcedo, 23, Guadalajara, return from loan spell, centre-back

Kevin Diks, 20, Feyenoord, season-long loan, right back

Andres Schetino, 23, Esbjerg, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Ricardo Bagadur, 21, Brescia, permanent deal, centre-back

In

Gianluca Lapadula, 27, Milan, €2M season-long loan with €11M obligation to buy, striker

Andrea Bertolacci, 26, Milan, season-long loan, central midfielder

Federico Ricci, 23, Sassuolo, season-long loan with €11M option to buy, right winger

Ricardo Centurion, 24, Sao Paulo, €5M, left winger

Ervin Zukanovic, 30, Roma, season-long loan with €1.2M obligation to buy, centre-back

Luca Rossettini, 32, Torino, €2M, centre-back

Petar Brlek, 23, Wisla Krakow, €2.2M, central midfielder

Nicolas Spolli, 34, Chievo Verona, free transfer, centre-back

Andrej Galabinov, 28, Novara, free transfer, striker

Stephane Omeonga, 21, Avellino, €500k, central midfielder

Francesco Migliore, 29, Spezia, permanent deal, left back

Oscar Hiljemark, 24, Palermo, activated €2.5M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Thomas Rodriguez, 21, Banfield, €600k, right winger

Aleandro Rosi, 30, Crotone, return from loan spell, right back

Loick Landre, 25, Pisa, return from loan spell, centre-back

Out

Giovanni Simeone, 22, Fiorentina, €15M, striker

Nicolas Burdisso, 36, Torino, free transfer, centre-back

Oscar Hiljemark, 25, Panathinaikos, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Danilo Cataldi, 22, Lazio, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Mauricio Pinilla, 33, Universidad de Chile, free transfer, striker

Olivier Ntcham, 23, Manchester City, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Serge Gakpe, 30, Amiens, free transfer, right back

Lucas Orban, 28, Racing, free transfer, left back

Nikola Ninkovic, 22, Empoli, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Leonardo Morosini, 21, Avellino, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Andrea Beghetto, 22, Frosinone, season-long loan, left back

Alassane Tambe, 25, free transfer, right back

Sebastian Gorga, 23, Chacharita, season-long loan, centre-back

In

Joao Cancelo, 23, Valencia, season-long loan with €35M option to buy, right back

Dalbert, 23, Nice, €20M, left back

Matias Vecino, 25, Fiorentina, activated €24M buy-out clause, central midfielder

Borja Valero, 32, Fiorentina, €5.5M, central midfielder

Milan Skriniar, 22, Sampdoria, €23M, centre-back

Yann Karamoh, 19, Caen, two-year loan with €5.5M option to buy, right winger

Alessandro Bastoni, 18, Atalanta, €8M, centre-back

Andrea Ranocchia, 29, Hull City, return from loan spell, centre-back

Daniele Padelli, 31, Torino, free transfer, goalkeeper

Assane Gnoukouri, 20, Udinese, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Out

Geoffrey Kondogbia, 24, Valencia, season-long loan with €25M option to buy, central midfielder

Gabriel Barbosa, 21, Benfica, season-long loan with €25M option to buy, striker

Ever Banega, 29, Sevilla, €9M, central midfielder

Jeison Murillo, 25, Valencia, season-long loan with €13M option to buy, centre-back

Stevan Jovetic, 27, Monaco, €11M, striker

Gianluca Caprari, 23, Sampdoria, €12M, striker

Gary Medel, 30, Besiktas, €2.5M, central midfielder

Rodrigo Palacio, 35, Bologna, free transfer, striker

Juan Jesus, 25, Roma, activated €8M obligation to buy, centre-back

Cristian Ansaldi, 30, Torino, €2M two-year loan with €2M obligation to buy, left back

Federico Dimarco, 19, Sion, €4M, left back

Senna Miangue, 20, Cagliari, €3.5M, left back

Caner Erkin, 28, Besiktas, €750k, left back

Jonathan Biabiany, 29, Sparta Prague, season-long loan with obligation to buy, right winger

Juan Pablo Carrizo, 33, Monterrey, free transfer, goalkeeper

George Puscas, 21, Benevento, season-long loan, striker

Rey Manaj, 20, Granada, season-long loan with option to buy, striker

Fabio Eguelfi, 22, Atalanta, €1.5M, left back

Andreaw Gravillon, 19, Benevento, €1.5M, centre-back

Bright Gyamfi, 21, Benevento, activated €280k option to buy, right back

Samuele Longo, 25, Tenerife, season-long loan, striker

Axel Bakayoko, 19, Sochaux, season-long loan, right winger

Gaston Camara, 21, Gil Vicente, season-long loan, right winger

Fabio Della Giovanna, 20, Spal, permanent deal, centre-back

Alessandro Bastoni, 18, Atalanta, two-year loan, centre-back

Trent Sainsbury, 25, Jiangsu Suning, return from loan spell, centre-back

In

Douglas Costa, 26, Bayern Munich, €6M season-long loan with €40M option to buy, left winger

Federico Bernardeschi, 23, Fiorentina, €40M, right winger

Blaise Matuidi, 30, PSG, €20M, central midfielder

Benedikt Howedes, 29, Schalke 04, €3.5M season-long loan with €13M obligation to buy, centre-back

Wojciech Szczesny, 27, Arsenal, €12M, goalkeeper

Mattia De Sciglio, 24, Milan, €12M, right back

Juan Cuadrado, 29, Chelsea, activated €20M obligation to buy, right winger

Medhi Benatia, 30, Bayern Munich, activated €17M option to buy, centre-back

Rodrigo Bentancur, 19, Boca Juniors, activated €9.5M option to buy, central midfielder

Carlo Pinsoglio, 27, Latina, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Dario Del Fabro, 22, Cagliari, €4.5M, centre-back

Mame Thiam, 24, Empoli, return from loan spell, left winger

Out

Leonardo Bonucci, 31, Milan, €42M, centre-back

Dani Alves, 34, PSG, free trasfer, right back

Kingsley Coman, 20, Bayern Munich, activated €21M option to buy, left winger

Simone Zaza, 25, Valencia, activated €20M option to buy, striker

Mario Lemina, 23, Southampton, €17M, central midfielder

Norberto Neto, 27, Valencia, €7M, goalkeeper

Tomas Rincon, 29, Torino, €3M season-long loan with €6M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Moise Kean, 17, Hellas Verona, season-long loan, striker

Riccardo Orsolini, 20, Atalanta, two-year loan, right winger

Francesco Cassata, 20, Sassuolo, €6M, central midfielder

Anastasios Donis, 20, Stuttgart, €3M, striker

Filippo Romagna, 20, Cagliari, €7.6M, centre-back

Rolando Mandragora, 20, Crotone, season-long loan, central midfielder

Federico Mattiello, 21, Spal, season-long loan, right back

Mattia Vitale, 19, Spal, season-long loan, central midfielder

Cristian Pasquato, 27, Legia Warszawa, permanent deal, striker

Nicola Leali, 24, Zulte Waregem, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Matheus Pereira, 19, Bordeaux, season-long loan with option to buy, attacking midfielder

Alberto Brignoli, 25, Benevento, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Rogerio, 19, Sassuolo, season-long loan, left back

Simone Andrea Ganz, 23, Pescara, €1.8M, striker

Luca Marrone, 27, Bari, season-long loan, central midfielder

Alberto Cerri, 21, Perugia, season-long loan, striker

Emil Audero, 19, Venezia, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Dario Del Fabro, 22, Novara, season-long loan, centre-back

Vajebah Sakor, 21, Goteborg, season-long loan, central midfielder

Vynkitas Slivka, 22, Hibernian, permanent deal, central midfielder

Stefano Beltrame, 24, Go Ahead Eagles, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Younes Bnou Marzouk, 21, Lugano, permanent deal, striker

Alhassane Soumah, 21, Chiasso, season-long loan, striker

Ouasim Bouy, 24, Leeds, free transfer, central midfielder

Roger Tamba, 19, Wattens, season-long loan, central midfielder

Carlos Blanco, 20, Gimnastic de Tarragona, free transfer, centre-back

Guido Vadalà, 20, Boca Juniors, return from loan spell, striker

Marcelo Djalò, 23, Lugo, free transfer, centre-back

Stefano Pellizzari, 20, Wattens, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

In

Luis Nani, 30, Valencia, €2M season-long loan with €8M option to buy, left winger

Lucas Leiva, 30, Liverpool, €5.7M, central midfielder

Adam Marusic, 24, Oostende, €6.5M, right winger

Felipe Caicedo, 28, Espanyol, €3M, striker

Davide Di Gennaro, 29, Lazio, free transfer, central midfielder

Simone Palombi, 21, Ternana, return from loan spell, striker

Bruno Jordao, 18, Braga, season-long loan with obligation to buy, central midfielder

Pedro Neto, 17, Braga, season-long loan with obligation to buy, right winger

Mauricio, 27, Spartak Moscow, return from loan spell, centre-back

Christopher Oikonomidis, 22, Aarhus, return from loan spell, left winger

Brayan Perea, 23, Lugo, return from loan spell, striker

Out

Keita Baldé, 22, Monaco, €30M, left winger

Lucas Biglia, 31, Milan, €17M, central midfielder

Wesley Hoedt, 23, Southampton, €16.4M, centre-back

Danilo Cataldi, 22, Benevento, €2M season-long loan with €6M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Etrit Berisha, 28, Atalanta, activated €5M option to buy, goalkeeper

Cristiano Lombardi, 22, Benevento, season-long loan, right winger

Ricardo Kishna, 22, Ado Den Haag, season-long loan, left winger

Ravel Morrison, 24, Atlas, season-long loan with obligation to buy, attacking midfielder

Josip Elez, 23, Rijeka, €500k, centre-back

Edon Beqiri, 18, Chiasso, free transfer, attacking midfielder

In

Adam Ounas, 20, Bordeaux, €10M, right winger

Roberto Inglese, 25, Chievo Verona, €10M, striker

Mario Rui, 26, Roma, €3.M season-long loan with €5.5M obligation to buy, left back

Nikola Maksimovic, 25, Torino, activated €20M obligation to buy, centre-back

Marko Rog, 21, Dinamo Zagreb, activated €13M obligation to buy, central midfielder

Juan Camilo Zuniga, 31, Watford, return from loan spell, right back

Out

Duvan Zapata, 26, Sampdoria, €3M season-long loan with €17M obligation to buy, striker

Leonardo Pavoletti, 28, Cagliari, season-long loan with €13M obligation to buy, striker

Roberto Inglese, 25, Chievo Verona, season-long loan, striker

Ivan Strinic, 30, Sampdoria, €2M, left back

Jonathan De Guzman, 29, Eintracht, permanent deal, central midfielder

Alberto Grassi, 22, Spal, season-long loan, central midfielder

Igor Lasicki, 22, Wisla Plock, season-long loan, centre-back

Nicolao Dumitru, 25, Alcoron, permanent deal, striker

In

Patrick Schick, 21, Sampdoria, €5M season-long loan with €28M obligation to buy, striker

Gregorie Defrel, 26, Sassuolo, €5M season-long loan with €15M obligation to buy, striker

Cengiz Under, 20, Medipol Basaksehir, €13.4M, left winger

Aleksandar Kolarov, 31, Manchester City, €5M, left back

Maxime Gonalons, 28, Olympique Lyonnais, €5M, central midfielder

Lorenzo Pellegrini, 21, Sassuolo, activated €10M buy-back option, central midfielder

Rick Kardsdorp, 22, Feyenoord, €14M, right back

Hector Moreno, 29, PSV, €5.7M, centre-back

Federico Fazio, 30, Tottenham, activated €3.2M obligation to buy, centre-back

Bruno Peres, 27, Torino, activated €12.5M obligation to buy, right back

Juan Jesus, 25, Inter, activated €8M obligation to buy, centre-back

Lukas Skorupski, 26, Empoli, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Mario Rui, 26, Empoli, activated €6M obligation to buy, left back

William Vainqueur, 28, Olympique Marseille, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Leandro Castan, 30, Torino, return from loan spell, centre-back

Out

Mohamed Salah, 25, Liverpool, €42M, right winger

Antonio Rudiger, 24, Chelsea,€35M, centre-back

Leandro Paredes, 23, Zenit, €23M, central midfielder

Mario Rui, 26, Napoli, €3.M season-long loan with €5.5M obligation to buy, left back

Wojciech Szczesny, 27, Arsenal, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Thomas Vermaelen, 31, Barcelona, return from loan spell, centre-back

Seydou Doumbia, 29, Sporting CP, season-long loan with €4.5M obligation to buy, striker

Juan Iturbe, 23, Club Tijuana, season-long loan with €5M obligation to buy, right winger

Ervin Zukanovic, 30, Genoa, season-long loan with €1.2M obligation to buy, centre-back

Federico Ricci, 23, Sassuolo, €4.5M, right winger

Umar Sadiq, 20, Torino, season-long loan, striker

Riccardo Marchizza, 19, Sassuolo, €4.5M, centre-back

Davide Frattesi, 17, Sassuolo, €3M, central midfielder

Daniele Verde, 21, Hellas Verona, season-long loan, right winger

Ezequiel Ponce, 20, Lille, season-long loan, striker

Marco Tumminello, 18, Crotone, season-long loan, striker

Norbert Gyomber, 24, Bari, season-long loan, centre-back

Clement Grenier, 26, Olympique Lyonnais, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Ismail H’Maidat, 21, Westerlo, season-long loan, central midfielder

Nemanja Radonjic, 21, Red Star Belgrade, free transfer, left winger

In

Duvan Zapata, 26, Napoli, €3M season-long loan with €17M obligation to buy, striker

Gaston Ramirez, 26, Middlesbrough, €9M, attacking midfielder

Gianluca Caprari, 23, Inter, €12M, striker

Gianmarco Ferrari, 25, Sassuolo, €1.5M season-long loan with €13M option to buy, centre-back

Nicola Murru, 22, Cagliari, €7M, left back

Dawid Kownacki, 20, Lech Poznan, €4M, striker

Ivan Strinic, 30, Napoli, €2M, left back

Joachim Andersen, 21, Twente, €1.4M, centre-back

Valerio Verre, 23, Pescara, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Leonardo Capezzi, 22, Crotone, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Bruno Fernandes, 22, Udinese, activated €6M obligation to buy, attacking midfielder

Bozo Mikulic, 20, RNK Split, permanent deal, centre-back

David Ivan, 22, Bari, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Out

Patrick Schick, 21, Roma, €5M season-long loan with €28M obligation to buy, striker

Luis Muriel, 26, Sevilla, €20M, striker

Milan Skriniar, 22, Inter, €23M, centre-back

Bruno Fernandes, 22, Sporting CP, €8.5M, attacking midfielder

Luca Cigarini, 31, Cagliari, free transfer, central midfielder

Ante Budimir, 25, Crotone, season-long loan with €2M obligation to buy, striker

Angelo Palombo, 35, retirement, central midfielder

Daniel Pavlovic, 29, Crotone, permanent deal, left back

Federico Bonazzoli, 20, Spal, season-long loan with option to buy, striker

Jakub Hromada, 21, Slavia Prague, permanent deal, central midfielder

Karlo Lulic, 21, Rudes, permanent deal, central midfielder

Stanley Amuzie, 21, Lugano, season-long loan with obligation to buy, left back

In

Diego Falcinelli, 25, Crotone, return from loan spell, striker

Edoardo Goldaniga, 23, Palermo, €4M, centre-back

Francesco Cassata, 20, Juventus, €6M, central midfielder

Federico Ricci, 23, Roma, €4.5M, right winger

Riccardo Marchizza, 19, Roma, €4.5M, centre-back

Leonardo Marson, 19, Palermo, season-long loan with option to buy, goalkeeper

Davide Frattesi, 17, Roma, €3M, central midfielder

Rogerio, 19, Juventus, season-long loan, left back

Filippo Bandinelli, 22, Latina, free transfer, attacking midfielder

Out

Gregorie Defrel, 26, Roma, €5M season-long loan with €15M obligation to buy, striker

Lorenzo Pellegrini, 21, Roma, activated €10M buy-back option, central midfielder

Gianmarco Ferrari, 25, Sampdoria, €1.5M season-long loan with €13M option to buy, centre-back

Federico Ricci, 23, Genoa, season-long loan with €11M option to buy, right winger

Alberto Aquilani, 32, Pescara, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Marcello Trotta, 24, Crotone, season-long loan, striker

Pietro Iemmello, 25, Benevento, season-long loan, striker

Luca Antei, 25, Benevento, season-long loan, centre-back

Raman Chibsah, 24, Benevento, activated option to buy, central midfielder

Alberto Pomini, 36, Palermo, permanent deal, goalkeeper

Riccardo Marchizza, 19, Avellino, season-long loan, centre-back

Filippo Bandinelli, 22, Perugia, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

In

Marco Borriello, 35, Cagliari, free transfer, striker

Alex Meret, 20, Udinese, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Alberto Paloschi, 27, Atalanta, season-long loan with €4M obligation to buy, striker

Federico Viviani, 25, Hellas Verona, season-long loan with €3M option to buy, central midfielder

Felipe, 32, Udinese, permanent deal, centre-back

Marios Oikonomou, 24, Bologna, season-long loan with €2.8M obligation to buy, centre-back

Sauli Vaisanen, 23, AIK, permanent deal, centre-back

Pa Konate, 23, Malmoe, €300k, left back

Alberto Grassi, 22, Napoli, season-long loan, central midfielder

Luca Rizzo, 25, Bologna, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Federico Mattiello, 21, Juventus, season-long loan, right back

Mattia Vitale, 19, Juventus, season-long loan, central midfielder

Bartosz Salamon, 26, Cagliari, season-long loan, centre-back

Federico Bonazzoli, 20, Sampdoria, season-long loan with option to buy, striker

Filippo Costa, 22, Chievo Verona, activated obligation to buy, left back

Alfred Gomis, 23, Torino, season-long loan with obligation to buy, goalkeeper

Fabio Della Giovanna, 20, Inter, permanent deal, centre-back

Out

Kevin Bonifazi, 21, Torino, return from loan spell, centre-back

Mariano Arini, 30, Cremonese, permanent deal, central midfielder

Mattia Finotto, 24, Ternana Unicusano, season-long loan, striker

Nicolas Giani, 31, Spezia, free transfer, centre-back

Daniele Gasparetto, 29, Ternana Unicusano, permanent deal, centre-back

Michele Castagnetti, 27, Empoli, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Gianmarco Zigoni, 26, Milan, return from loan spell, striker

Simone Pontisso, 20, Udinese, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Paolo Ghiglione, 20, Genoa, return from loan spell, right winger

Cristiano Del Grosso, 34, Atalanta, return from loan spell, left back

In

M’Baye Niang, 22, Milan, €2M season-long loan with €12M obligation to buy, striker

Salvatore Sirigu, 30, PSG, free transfer, goalkeeper

Nicolas N’Koulou, 17, Olympique Lyonnais, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

Alex Berenguer, 22, Osasuna, €5.5M, left winger

Nicolas Burdisso, 36, Genoa, free transfer, centre-back

Lyanco, 20, Sao Paulo, €6M, centre-back

Cristian Ansaldi, 30, Inter, €2M two-year loan with €2M obligation to buy, left back

Kevin Bonifazi, 21, Spal, return from loan spell, centre-back

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 20, Lechia Gdansk, €4.2M, goalkeeper

Umar Sadiq, 20, Roma, season-long loan, striker

Simone Edera, 20, Parma, return from loan spell, right winger

Salvador Ichazo, 25, Danubio, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Out

Davide Zappacosta, 25, Chelsea, €28M, right back

Joe Hart, 30, Manchester City, return from loan spell, goalkeeper

Marco Benassi, 22, Fiorentina, €10M, central midfielder

Bruno Peres, 27, Roma, activated €12.5M obligation to buy, right back

Nikola Maksimovic, 25, Napoli, activated €20M obligation to buy, centre-back

Luca Rossettini, 32, Genoa, €2M, centre-back

Daniele Padelli, 31, Inter, free transfer, goalkeeper

Maxi Lopez, 33, Udinese, permanent deal, striker

Danilo Avelar, 28, Amiens, season-long loan with option to buy, left back

Vittorio Parigini, 21, Benevento, season-long loan with €800k obligation to buy, left winger

Gaston Silva, 23, Independiente, €1.4M, centre-back

Carlao, 31, Apoel, season-long loan, centre-back

Arlind Ajeti, 23, Crotone, season-long loan with option to buy, centre-back

Sasa Lukic, 21, Levante,season-long loan, central midfielder

Juan Iturbe, 23, Roma, return from loan spell, right winger

Leandro Castan, 30, Roma, return from loan spell, centre-back

Panagiotis Tachtsidis, 26, Olympiacos, permanent deal, central midfielder

Pontus Jansson, 26, Leeds, activated €4.1M option to buy, centre-back

Alfred Gomis, 23, Spal, season-long loan with obligation to buy, goalkeeper

In

Valon Behrami, 32, Watford, permanent deal, central midfielder

Riad Bajic, 23, Konyaspor, €5.5M, striker

Bram Nuytinck, 27, Anderlecht, €3M, centre-back

Maxi Lopez, 33, Torino, permanent deal, striker

Kevin Lasagna, 24, Carpi, return form loan spell, striker

Giuseppe Pezzella, 19, Palermo, €4.5M, left back

Antonin Barak, 22, Slavia Praha, €3M, attacking midfielder

Jens Sryger Larsen, 26, Austrian Wien, permanent deal, right back

Albano Bizzarri, 39, Pescara, free transfer, goalkeeper

Svante Ingelsson, 19, Kalmar FF, €750k, right winger

Aly Mallé, 19, Granada, permanent deal, right winger

Mamadou Coulibaly, 18, Pescara, €2M, central midfielder

Simone Pontisso, 20, Spal, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Gaspar Iniguez, 23, Tigre, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Nabil Jaadi, 20, Olhanense, return from loan spell, right winger

Francisco Sierralta, 20, Universidad Catolica, €2.5M, centre-back

Out

Cyril Thereau, 34, Fiorentina, €2M, striker

Alex Meret, 20, Spal, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Emmanuel Badu, 26, Bursaspor, season-long loan, central midfielder

Orestis Karnezis, 32, Watford, season-long loan, goalkeeper

Felipe, 32, Spal, permanent deal, centre-back

Thomas Heurtaux, 29, Hellas Verona, season-long loan, centre-back

Molla Wague, 26, Watford, season-long loan, centre-back

Gabriel Silva, 26, Saint-Etienne, €2.5M, left back

Bruno Fernandes, 22, Sampdoria, activated €6M obligation to buy, attacking midfielder

Sven Kums, 29, Watford, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Panagiotis Kone, 29, AEK Athens, season-long loan with option to buy, central midfielder

Mamadou Coulibaly, 18, Pescara, season-long loan, central midfielder

Lucas Evangelista, 22, Estoril, season-long loan, attacking midfielder

Assane Gnoukouri, 20, Inter, return from loan spell, central midfielder

Marco Davide Faraoni, 25, Crotone, free transfer, right back

Edenilson, 27, Internacional, season-long loan, right back

Emanuel Insua, 26, Panathinaikos, free transfer, left back

Yrondu Musavu-King, 25, San Gallo, season-long loan, centre-back

Panagiotis Armenakas, 18, Tubize, season-long loan, right winger

Antonio Vutov, 21, Levski Sofia, season-long loan, striker

Dino Halilovic, 19, NK Istra, permanent deal, central midfielder

Mathias Ranegie, 32, Watford, return from loan spell, striker

Pervis Estupinan, 19, Watford, permanent deal, left back

Francisco Sierralta, 20, Parma, season-long loan, centre-back

In

Alessio Cerci, 29, Atletico Madrid, free transfer, right winger

Martin Caceres, 30, Southampton, free transfer, centre-back

Moise Kean, 17, Juventus, season-long loan, striker

Thomas Heurtaux, 29, Udinese, season-long loan, centre-back

Seung-Woo Lee, 19, Barcelona B, €1.5M, left winger

Marcel Buchel, 26, Empoli, season-long loan with obligation to buy, central midfielder

Franco Zuculini, 26, Bologna, free transfer, central midfielder

Alex Ferrari, 23, Bologna, season-long loan with obligation to buy, right back

Bruno Zuculini, 24, Manchester City, permanent deal, central midfielder

Daniele Verde, 21, Roma, season-long loan, right winger

Gian Filippo Felicioli, 19, Milan, two-year loan with option to buy, left back

Marco Fossati, 24, Cagliari, activated €300k obligation to buy, central midfielder

Nicolò Cherubin, 30, Bologna, activated obligation to buy, centre-back

Out

Antonio Cassano, 34, free transfer, striker

Federico Viviani, 25, Spal, season-long loan with €3M option to buy, central midfielder

Eros Pisano, 30, Bristol City, free transfer, right back

Juanito Gomez, 32, free transfer, striker

Luca Siligardi, 29, Parma, permanent deal, right winger

Davide Luppi, 27, Virtus Entella, season-long loan with obligation to buy, striker

Filip Helander, 25, Bologna, activated €2M obligation to buy, centre-back

Riccardo Brosco, 26, Carpi, season-long loan, centre-back

Simone Ganz, 23, Juventus, return from loan spell, striker

Deian Boldor, 23, Bologna, return from loan spell, centre-back

Pierluigi Cappelluzzo, 21, Pescara, season-long loan, striker

Gennaro Troianiello, 34, Salernitana, return from loan spell, right winger