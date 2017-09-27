Fekir: I don’t know who Papu Gomez is

After Lyon forward Nabil Fakir revealed he doesn’t know who Papu Gomez is, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is hoping that changes when the two sides square off on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri kicked off their Europa League campaign with a stunning 3-0 victory over Everton a fortnight ago, but the performance clearly wasn’t enough to catch the eye of the French forward.

Gomez netted in spectacular fashion that day, but Fekir revealed he doesn’t know who the 29-year-old is when asked about him.

“I don’t know who he is, I’ll try to learn about him through the videos our coach shows us,” the forward told the assembled press on Wednesday.

The slight didn’t surprise Gasperini, as he knows his side don’t have the biggest reputation in Europe.

“We knew that we entered the Europa League as a little known side,” he told reporters at his press conference.

“It’s normal they know less about Atalanta than we know about them given we hadn’t played in Europe for 26 years.

“I hope they get to know us, and Gomez, given that he has been called up to the national team. That means he’ll have an opportunity to show himself on an international stage.”

Atalanta top Group G after their win over Everton, while Lyon were held to a 1-1 draw with Apollon Limassol on matchday 1.