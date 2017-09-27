Ferrero: AC Milan spent €200 million and had no shots

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is in no mood to forget about the Blucerchiati’s recent 2-0 victory over AC Milan after noting the Rossoneri spent €200 million but didn’t have a shot on target.

Samp dominated the contest and took all three points thanks to second half strikes from Duvan Zapata and Ricky Alvarez, but it was Milan’s lack of attacking prowess that caught the eye of the 66-year-old.

“Milan spent €200m on the transfer market, but they failed to register a shot on goal against us,” he told Radio Radio.

“I predicted we would win 2-1, but they didn’t even have a shot on our goal. If they had maybe I would have got it right.

“Milan are a great side, but they are too individualistic.”

Ferrero gave his thoughts on the Scudetto race, backing Napoli to take it all at the end of the season.

“In my opinion Napoli will win the Scudetto,” he stated. “If they don’t win this season, they never will.”

Sampdoria currently sit with seventh in Serie A with 11 points from five matches.