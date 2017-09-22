Ferrero: China blocked Schick’s Inter move

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero has revealed Inter would have landed striker Patrik Schick were it not for restrictions put in place by the Chinese government.

The Czech international was heavily linked with a move to the Nerazzurri this summer after his transfer to Juventus collapsed, however he eventually landed with Roma for €42 million.

Ferrero made it clear that Schick would have reunited with Milan Skriniar at Inter, only to see the move blocked by the Chinese government.

“He didn’t want to stay, otherwise I would have kept him for another year,” Ferrero told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The problem with these players is the agents, who deal with them as if they are pieces of art even though they are only 20.

“Everyone wanted him: Monaco, PSG, Juventus and Roma. However I have to be honest: he would be at Inter with Skriniar if it weren’t for the Chinese government’s restrictions.”

Ferrero made it clear he isn’t a fan of foreign owners, stating he would prefer to see Serie A clubs remain in Italian hands.

“Who are they? They don’t exist to me, they should have stayed in China,” he added.

“Our football should remain in the hands of Italian presidents. If the Chinese landed in Genoa with a lot of money I would never sell Sampdoria.”

Sampdoria take on Chinese owned AC Milan in Serie A action on Sunday.

