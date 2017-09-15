Fiorentina look to build on newfound confidence after Hellas Verona demolition

Stefano Pioli had a tough start in Serie A in his first season as Fiorentina coach but defeating Hellas Verona last Sunday should provide his team with some much-needed confidence.

After losing 3-0 in the opening round away to Inter and then suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria, the Gigliati looked like a rejuvenated side after the international break as they won 5-0 in their Week 3 encounter against the Gialloblu and the emphatic nature of the victory is more remarkable given the circumstances.

Although Hellas Verona have just been promoted from Serie B, the situation at Fiorentina is clouded with doubt as club patrons Andrea and Diego Della Valle are no longer willing to invest in the club and have put the club up for sale.

While the future direction of the club remains uncertain, the Viola lost key players such as Matias Vecino and Borja Valero to Inter, Federico Bernardeschi to Juventus, and Gonzalo Rodriguez to San Lorenzo in the summer so general director Pantaleo Corvino was tasked with revolutionising the squad and finding new players.

In the opening two rounds, the Tuscan team were a team that lacked in ideas and imagination, but against the Mastini, Pioli’s ideas clicked and the Gigliati were dominant from start to finish, playing with speed and a great sense of purpose.

Perhaps the lack of quality in the Verona squad allowed Fiorentina to play their game but it was evident that this Viola side played with more guile than in the opening two rounds and were able to pass the ball around nonchalantly.

The most decisive player in the victory was former Torino midfielder Marco Benassi, who was involved in the Gigliati’s three goals in the first half.

It was his long-range shot that forced Hellas goalkeeper Nicolas into parrying the ball into the path of Giovanni Simeone for the opening goal; then his through-ball found Federico Chiesa, who won the penalty after he was fouled by Nicolas and allowed Cyril Thereau to convert the kick; and it was Benassi’s flick that gave Davide Astori to make the score 3-0 with a half-volley.

The aforementioned Chiesa demonstrated no signs of second-year blues against the Gialloblu and he was unlucky not to score a goal or two. His work ethic and direct running regularly troubled the Veronese defence, and in addition to winning a penalty in the first-half, he drew the foul which enabled Jordan Veretout to make the score 4-0 with a sumptuous free-kick.

Pioli was impressed with the work ethic his players have demonstrated since he became the Viola tactician and they must sustain that if they are to climb up the Serie A table.

Fiorentina will face Bologna – who lost 3-0 to Napoli – at home in the next round and this will present them with a great chance to maintain that winning form after a convincing victory against Hellas Verona.