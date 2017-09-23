Ghoulam the hero for record breaking Napoli

SPAL made life tough for Napoli, but the Parteonpei had Fazoui Ghoulam to thank as they stumbled to a 3-2 win in Ferrara to seal a record breaking start to the Serie A season.

The Algerian was instrumental in Napoli getting three points – bagging the winner as well as an assist – and keeping a 100 percent record of six wins from six games, which is a new club record.

Pasquale Schiattarella gave the hosts an unexpected lead 13 minutes in, but Lorenzo Insigne levelled things up almost instantly. Jose Callejon put Napoli ahead midway through the second half, but Federico Viviani brought things level, before Ghoulam hit the winner with seven minutes left.

With Napoli coming off a 10-match winning run, Maurizio Sarri’s men almost scored an early own goal as Ghoulam chested a Mirco Antenucci cross jut wide of the post.

Napoli settled and Marek Hamsik forced Alfred Gomis into a save from close range.

SPAL then took a surprise lead as Antenucci got ahead of Kalidou Koulibaly and crossed for Pasquale Schiattarella who smashed into the bottom corner.

Just 77 seconds later, the Partenopei were back on level terms. After a bit of pinball on the edge of the penalty area, a quick turn and shot Insigne sent the ball into the back of the net.

Borriello almost put into the back of his own net, then Insigne forced Gomis into a smart save at the near post as the first half came to an end.

After much probing in the second period, Napoli eventually got themselves in front as Ghoulam swung in a cross from the left and Callejon nodded past a stranded Gomis.

But, SPAL were back level just six minutes later after Viviani wrong footed Pepe Reina and swung a freekick into the far right corner.

Things didn’t stay static for long as Ghoulam went marauding down the left, cut inside and unleashed a stunning left footed strike to put Napoli back in front.

?? Goooooooooooool! 82' Faouzi Ghoulam

From there, Napoli managed to hold out and hang on to the three points.