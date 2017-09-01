Hellas Verona recruit Juventus starlet

Juventus teenage sensation Moise Kean has completed a deadline day loan move to newly-promoted Serie A side Hellas Verona.

The 17-year-old, who broke records having become the first footballer born in 2000 to make appearances in league and European competitions, previously represented Torino at youth level.

Despite his youth the Bianconeri are happy to allow Kean to gain valuable Serie A appearance with Verona snapping him up for the remainder of the season.

Kean will be a welcome addition to the Gialloblu, who will likely act as understudy to the experienced Giampaolo Pazzini at the Stadio Bentegodi this campaign.

Verona have been determined to reinforce in attack this summer, with both Alessio Cerci and Daniele Verde arriving but Antonio Cassano retired shortly after joining.

Barcelona youth player Lee Seung-Woo joins Kean in completing a deadline move to Verona.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here