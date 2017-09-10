Icardi and Perisic do the job again for Inter against SPAL

Inter won 2-0 against SPAL at the Stadio Meazza on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, thanks to their main men Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, and thus climbed to the top of the table.

The Nerazzurri found the opener through an Icardi penalty given with the help of the Video Assistant Referee, then a wonder goal by Ivan Perisic towards the end of the second half put erased any doubt as to whether SPAL could make an unlikely comeback.

Inter started off the better side with a couple of good chances for Roberto Gagliardini and Perisic, but it was the referee who took centre stage when he awarded a penalty to the Nerazzurri after consulting VAR as Joao Mario was brought down just on the edge of the box

Icardi made it 1-0 coolly and minutes later he went close to scoring the second.

Alfred Gomis made a fantastic save from an Antonio Candreva effort, as the Nerazzurri maintained the pressure until half time, taking very little risks at the back apart from a chance Alberto Paloschi, which was put well wide just before the half time whistle.

In the second half, SPAL seemed more convincing, going close to scoring with a Marco Borriello header being cleared off on the line. But it was Inter again with the best chance, Milan Skriniar having a go from miles away and hitting the crossbar.

Then, as the game drew to a close, it was all about Perisic’s stunning volley that guaranteed another win for Inter.

It’s three out of three for Luciano Spalletti’s men, who join Juventus at the top of Serie A on nine points.

MATCH FACTS