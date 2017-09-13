Insigne: Napoli will correct mistakes

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne believes his side will analyze their errors and correct them after falling 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Azzurri fell behind by two goals before Arkadiusz Milik’s late penalty, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a disappointing defeat.

Despite registering more shots on goal, corners and possession, Napoli have nothing to show for their efforts, which is why Insigne believes they must look to improve immediately.

“We knew that Shakhtar are a good team and that they have quality players in attack,” he told Premium Sport after the match.

“I don’t know where we made mistakes, but we will look things over with [Maurizio] Sarri during the week and correct them, even though we don’t have much time.

“We had some chances, but we didn’t make the most of them.”

Despite the disappoint result, Insigne remained adamant the Partenopei could have snatched a point.

“We could have levelled the match, but we lost,” he added. “Now we must work even harder in order to improve.”

Napoli will look to bounce back on Sunday, when they take on Serie A newcomers Benevento.