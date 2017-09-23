Insigne: SPAL caused Napoli problems but we never gave up

After overcoming SPAL with a late Fazoui Ghoulam goal, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne admitted the Partenopei had issues with the Serie A new boys.

SPAL put themselves into an early lead, before Insigne himself levelled, before Pasquale Schiattarella did the same after Jose Callejon put Napoli ahead. Ghoulam then got the winner with seven minutes left.

“We struggled, but we will savour the victory,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium. “We must do more, as SPAL caused us real problems but we did well to believe in ourselves until the end.

“We are aware that this season we have the ability to do great things. The important element in games like this is to get the result and learn from our mistakes.”

When pressed on the win, Insigne thought it was their best of the season so far given the circumstances in which it came.

“The desire of the whole group to never give up is that which makes us win and be able to come back,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We always try to express ourselves through our football and to try our best, but we know there are 11 players against us out there, we know it’s complicated and we are responding better when coming up against difficult situations.”

Napoli have now won their first six Serie A matches this season, which is a new club record.