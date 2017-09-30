Inter eyeing new training ground

Inter are reportedly in talks to build a new training ground just 2kms from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

It’s believed the Nerazzurri have already reached an agreement with the local government to buy an area of 45 hectares that is the Piazza d’Armi. The area also includes Caserma Santa Barbara, San Carlo Borromeo hospital and Via Force Armate.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter could be ready to invest up to €100 million for the venue, which would also include medical facilities and commercial activities including a hotel.

A move to the area would mean leaving the Appiano Gentile ground, which is on the outskirts of the city.

