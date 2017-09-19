Inter fail to keep winning run going against Bologna

Luciano Spalletti and Inter were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Bologna on Tuesday, with the Rossoblu likely wondering how they managed to only get one point from the contest.

The Nerazzurri entered the contest with four wins from as many matches, but their struggles during a 2-0 win over Crotone on Saturday made it clear they aren’t quite the dominant force their record may suggest.

That much was confirmed on Tuesday, as Roberto Donadoni’s men were the better side for most of the 90 minutes. Bologna looked set for their first win against the Nerazzurri since 2013 when Simone Verdi opened the scoring in the first half, but Mauro Icardi’s late penalty ended those hopes while helping Inter remain unbeaten.

The early exchanges made it seem as though Inter were ready to play, as Antonio Candreva’s low cross was just a shade behind an onrushing Joao Mario.

However it proved to be the outlier, as from there Bologna seized control of the contest in dominant fashion.

Federico Di Francesco cut in from the left and fired just past the near corner, while Verdi tried a similar move only to have his effort saved in stunning fashion by Samir Handanovic. Erick Pulgar drilled the rebound just wide.

The Slovenian punched away a Verdi freekick after Yuto Nagatomo scuffed a shot just wide of the mark, but the Bologna onslaught finally paid off in the 32nd minute.

Verdi plowed forward and fired a powerful effort from outside the area, beating Handanovic and giving the home side a deserved 1-0 advantage.

Inter continued to struggle as they were unable to put together any sort of sustained pressure, though Icardi just failed to get onto Ivan Perisic’s cross as the half came to a close.

Eder was brought on in place of Joao Mario minutes after the restart, and from there the match seemed to change with Inter firmly in Bologna’s half.

Although the Nerazzurri won corner after corner, their first real chance came in the 59th minute when Antonio Mirante punched Miranda’s header away.

Their ventures forward produced little in terms of opportunities, but they were handed a lifeline by former Inter man Ibrahima Mbaye with 15 minutes remaining.

The defender put his hands on Eder while falling to the ground in the penalty area, and once Marco Di Bello’s penalty decision was confirmed by VAR, Icardi stepped up and lashed home to make it 1-1.

From there the match settled into nothing more than a battle of nerves, with Inter no doubt happy to take home a point in a match they struggled mightily in.

Next up for the Nerazzurri is a home match against Genoa on Sunday, while Bologna travel to take on Sassuolo.

MATCH FACTS