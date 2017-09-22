Inter goalkeeper set for new contract

Samir Handanovic is expected to sign a new contract that will keep him at Inter until June 2021.

The two parties have been hard at work discussing the terms of a new deal, and La Gazzetta dello Sport and FCInternews.it both report only small details have to be ironed out.

Once those are resolved, it’s believed Handanovic will sign a new deal that will keep him at Inter until 2021 while earning €3 million a season.

Handanovic joined the Nerazzurri from Udinese in 2012 and has made 211 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri during that time.

He has a chance to overtake Francesco Toldo and Gianluca Pagliuca on the all-time appearance list for Inter goalkeepers this season, which would only leave him behind the likes of Julio Cesar, Ivano Bordon and Walter Zenga.

