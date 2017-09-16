Inter leave it late against plucky Crotone

Luciano Spalletti and Inter remain perfect on the season as late strikes from Milan Skriniar and Ivan Perisic pushed the Nerazzurri past a Crotone side, that deserved more, by a 2-0 scoreline.

The result doesn’t tell the whole story, as the away side struggled mightily against Davide Nicola’s men, with Samir Handanovic called into action on more than one occasion.

His saves proved decisive as Skriniar opened the scoring with eight minutes remaining, while Perisic added a second in injury time to send Inter atop the Serie A standings ahead of Juventus and Napoli’s matches on Sunday.

The first chance of the contest fell to Crotone when Aleksandar Tonev snatched the ball from Miranda, forcing a save out of Handanovic from distance.

However in an opening half that saw few attempts on goal, it was Inter that came closest to opening the scoring in the 29th minute.

Borja Valero led a counter and picked out Ivan Perisic. The Croatian served Joao Mario with a wonderful pass, but the Portuguese fired just wide of the goal.

Crotone responded with a Bruno Martella free-kick that whistled wide of the mark just before the close of the half.

Handanovic was tested after the restart when Tonev burst through the Nerazzurri backline, forcing another great save out of the Slovenian.

Matias Vecino and Yuto Nagatomo came on for Roberto Gagliardini and Dalbert, but the changes failed to inspire Spalletti’s men as Crotone continued to look the more threatening of the two sides.

In fact, Handanovic made a prodigious save from Marcus Rhoden’s close range header, pushing the ball just over the bar to keep the score at 0-0.

Inter could only create half chances as Antonio Candreva’s tame shot was easily dealt with, while Perisic’s cross turned shot was headed away by Leandro Cabrera as the away side looked sluggish in the Calabrian sun.

Despite their struggles, Spalletti’s men managed to find the breakthrough with eight minutes remaining. Skriniar’s perseverance in the penalty area paid off, as he got hold of a loose ball and fired past Cordaz to stun the home crowd, who no doubt thought a famous result was in the cards.

The match was put away in the 92nd minute when Joao Mario picked out Perisic on the left, and the Croatian fired low into the far corner to round out a scoreline that was overly harsh on the home side.

Inter will now look to make it five in a row when they travel to Bologna on Tuesday, while Crotone do battle with Atalanta the following day.

MATCH FACTS