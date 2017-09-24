Inter leave it late to sneak past Genoa

An 88th minute header from Danilo D’Ambrosio gave Inter the slenderest of 1-0 victories at home to Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

The match appeared to be heading for a goalless draw after the Rossoblu had frustrated their more illustrious opponents for the bulk of the contest.

But with two minutes left on the clock, the Italian defender rose highest to head past Mattia Perin on a corner kick and score the winner.

Genoa then lost their heads ending the game in nine-men with Stephane Omeonga and Adel Taarabt both receiving their marching orders.

Inter came storming out of the blocks and immediately went close through Ivan Perisic whose volley whistled inches over the bar after some excellent work down the right flank from Antonio Candreva.

The Nerazzurri were pumped for the occasion but Genoa soaked up the early pressure and it wasn’t long before the Grifone started to cause problems at the other end of the pitch.

Taarabt had a long range effort deflected out for a corner while teenage talent Pietro Pellegri was unable to turn a good cross from Davide Biraschi goalwards.

Inter then had Mauro Icardi to thank with the skipper tracking all the way back with a lung bursting run to stop a teasing pass from Taarabt picking out Pellegri who was ready to pounce from just two yards out.

The Nerazzurri faithful turned out in their numbers for the visit of Genoa with a little over 50.000 fans decorating the San Siro in black and blue, but some of them started to vent their frustrations as Inter struggled to replicate their early pace and intensity.

Genoa continued to threaten with Pellegri going close with a diving header while Samir Handanovic then had to fly and perform his customary miracles to keep out a scorching strike from Taarabt.

But the jeers at San Siro very nearly turned into cheers when Marcelo Brozovic struck the woodwork on the stroke of half time with an effort from the edge of the penalty area which came crashing against the post.

Inter were slow out of the traps at the restart and Diego Laxalt – once on the books at the Nerazzurri – gave them a scare with a rasping volley which flew over the bar.

Inter recovered, dominating possession, but lacked the cutting edge prompting Luciano Spalletti to turn to his bench with Eder replacing Candreva.

Brozovic worked Perin on two occasions while the Genoa shot-stopper had to be alert again moments later to palm away a snap shot from Eder.

Yann Karamoh was then thrown into the fray for his Inter debut since his switch from Caen and he looked lively forcing Perin to tip a long range effort over the bar.

The Nerazzurri started to ramp up the pressure with the Rossoblu continuing to hold firm but there was to be one final twist in the plot.

With two minutes left to play Inter found an unlikely hero with defender D’Ambrosio heading home on a corner kick allowing Spalletti’s side to restore winning ways after their draw midweek at Bologna.

In the final minutes Genoa surged forward as they looked for an equaliser, but Omeonga was caught out as the last man and brought down Eder, thus he was shown a red card. Then, Taarabt followed him after a dangerous challenge on Karamoh, leaving Genoa with just nine men.