Inter player ratings: Missing midfield marks end of winning streak

Luciano Spalletti’s perfect start to the Serie A season ended with a 0-0 draw away to Bologna on Tuesday evening, with a lacklustre midfield setting the tone for a scrappy Inter performance.

Vecino and Borja Valero were well below their usual standard in midfield and struggled to build any momentum while Joao Mario produced a poor display before being substituted shortly after the half-time break.

Mauro Icardi scored on cue however Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva were unable to provide the Argentinian any real opportunities of their own.