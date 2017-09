A 2-0 victory over SPAL has handed Inter a perfect start to the Serie A season in a match where Milan Skriniar repaid the faith shown in him by Luciano Spalletti.

Joao Mario enjoyed his return to the starting lineup with a strong performance by winning the penalty for Mauro Icardi’s opening goal, Roberto Gagliardini provided an impressive 90 minutes of football while Ivan Perisic scored a stunning volley despite an unusually quiet game.