Inter player ratings: Super Skriniar saves il biscione

Inter were made to suffer away to Crotone on Saturday afternoon however, thanks to the outstanding efforts of both Milan Skriniar and Samir Handanovic, held on to record a 2-0 win and a fourth consecutive league victory to start the new Serie A season.

The Slovenia goalkeeper’s heroics ensured the Nerazzurri did not fall behind their un-fancied opponents before their Slovakian centre-back, having hit the crossbar against SPAL, broke the deadlock after 82 minutes. Ivan Perisic grabbed his third goal of the season in the final minutes of the match, helping to mask disappointing displays from Mauro Icardi, Joao Mario and Miranda.