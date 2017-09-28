Inzaghi: Luckily Lazio had Strakosha

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wasn’t impressed with the lack of urgency displayed by his players, though he did praise goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha after their 2-0 victory over Zulte Waregem.

Goals from Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile made it two wins from as many matches in the Europa League, meaning the Aquile now sit atop Group H with Nice.

However it was anything but easy for Lazio, as Inzaghi made it clear Strakosha bailed out his side as they failed to take the game to the Belgian outfit.

“Luckily we had him [Strakosha],” Inzaghi told reporters after the game. “He made some great saves that helped us secure victory.

“After the first goal we slowed down our rhythm which allowed the Belgian side into the match.

“We should have closed proceedings earlier, but instead we suffered more than we should have. In the end, the three points that helps us remain on top is what matters.”

Caicedo and Immobile both netted in the match, with the Italian only coming on in the second half, but Inzaghi hasn’t ruled out starting both players from the opening minute.

“I think that Caicedo and Immobile showed that they can play together,” he added.

“They did it in the second half in the Netherlands and tonight, given they both scored.”

Lazio take on Nice on October 19 in their next Europa League match.