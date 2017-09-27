Inzaghi: No fans could hurt Lazio

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi admits Thursday’s match against Zulte-Waregem could prove problematic for the Aquile given they will play behind closed doors.

The Italian side opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Vitesse, but their second match will not feature any supporters due a ban that was carried over from the last time they were in Europe.

“It will be strange,” he told the assembled press on Wednesday. “These are things that shouldn’t happen.

“It’s a shame because we would have been helped by our fans in what will be a tough match against an organised side that has quality players in the final third.”

Inzaghi hinted that Nani could make his Lazio debut while ruling out Stefan De Vrij.

“We’ll need another training session tonight to be sure of the line-up,” he added.

“Yesterday he [Nani] worked well, but we’ll see. The same players that played Sunday [Patric, Luiz Felipe and Radu] will play in defence.

“We will try to have him [De Vrij] back on Sunday, but he won’t play tomorrow.”

Zulte Waregem fell 5-1 to Nice in their matchday 1 contest.